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Brighton confident on Ayari contract renewal as Mitoma plots exit

Brighton & Hove Albion winger Kaoru Mitoma.
Brighton & Hove Albion winger Kaoru Mitoma.Profimedia

Brighton & Hove Albion are planning contract talks with two key players in the coming weeks.

Kaoru Mitoma’s long-term future at the club has come into focus this summer, with sources close to the Japan international indicating he will not sign an extension, and the Seagulls could sell him in January.

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The 29-year-old winger is out of contract in June 2027, and he's one of Brighton's highest earners, on wages of around £80,000 a week.

Manager Fabian Hurzeler was previously confident over tying Mitoma down to a fresh deal, but during his summer rehabilitation from injury, the player has been reportedly contacted by several UEFA Champions League clubs over a free transfer in 2027.

Brighton want to avoid losing a key asset for free, and will potentially listen to offers of around £30M at the start of the year, despite the impact it could have on Hurzeler's plans.

The news is more positive on Yasin Ayari, who is also into the final year of his deal at the AMEX Stadium, after the club rejected offers for him from the Turkish Super Lig in August.

The proposed extension is expected to be a four-year deal plus a significant pay rise from his current wages, which sit att £8,000 to £10,000 a week.

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Kaoru MitomaYasin AyariBrightonPremier LeagueFootball transfers

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