Brighton chief Weir explains reasons for Hurzeler hire

Brighton chief David Weir is confident of new manager Fabian Hurzeler quickly establishing his system.

Weir says they're also signing players to fit the German's approach.

“We want to see a coach who improves teams and improves players. That was really clear to see from when Fabian took the team over (at St. Pauli). He established an identity," said Weir to the club's website.

“We've spoken about that having an identity that's attractive and the fans want to watch, and they look forward to going to the game. So that's a big part of it as well.

“It'll be different to what we've had previously and he'll put his own stamp on it. But the fundamental aspects are he makes players better, he's a teacher, he's a coach, and he also improves the team. The work he's done previously has shown that.

"It's no secret we're data driven. So we've done the background in terms of what the objective data is telling us and then when you meet the person, and you ally that to the work he's done, we're really confident that we've got a good solid candidate.

“Everybody talks about how young he is, but when you speak to him and you look at what he's done it's really, really impressive.”

He added, “We have a recruitment model that can identify and attract good young players. So if you can add to that somebody who can improve them, put them together in a shape and a style that's attractive to watch it's a pretty successful formula.

“Identifying coaches who can develop individuals and improve teams is a big part of that.”