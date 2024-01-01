Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler identifies with club's "philosophy"

Fabian Hurzeler has spoken about the club’s transfer model and philosophy and how it is a perfect fit for him.

A transfer policy that has sold the likes of Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella and Alexis Mac Allister for huge profits, Hurzeler has spoken about how he identifies with this model.

“I completely identify with this philosophy. Paul Barber mentioned it’s part of the business. We have a very good squad and I think it’s normal that when you achieve big things there might be interest from other clubs.”

“But I’m completely convinced that if important players leave, new players will replace them. I had the same at St. Pauli. After six months we had a huge run with a lot of success. Three of my most important players left because they wanted a new challenge. That’s normal in this business.”

“As a coach you have to accept that. The first option is that you can complain or you can continue and work with the new players and that’s the option I choose.”

The German also trusts the club to lead on recruitment and find the best talent to bolster his squad.

“I think it’s like a very respectful togetherness. The club, Tony and his team will look at the data and then I will look more at the football in a specific way and see if he will fit with us and at the top is the character of the player, which is very important for us. If everything fits together, we decide he can be part of our squad.”