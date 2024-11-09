Brighton chief Weir explains Niedzkowski addition

Brighton football chief David Weir has explained the addition of Daniel Niedzkowski to manager Fabian Hurzeler's staff.

Niedzkowski joins from the German Football Federation (DFB) to become an assistant coach at Brighton.

Weir said, “He has a wealth of experience both as an assistant coach and a coaching educator. He knows Fabian well from his time with the DFB. He knows what it takes to get the best out of young footballers and develop them into becoming first-team players, which is something that is crucial to our own DNA.

“In his role he will also support the wider development of coach education and formulate a programme which will ensure the highest possible level of coaching from the academy upwards, across both our men’s and women’s teams.

“We are grateful to the DFB for their understanding and co-operation and wish Daniel every success with us.”