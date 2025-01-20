Brighton captain Dunk: Victory at Man Utd shows how far club has come

Brighton captain Lewis Dunk spoke to Match of the Day about his team’s win over Manchester United.

Dunk and his Albion teammates won 3-1 at Old Trafford, their third straight success at United in the league.

Having humbled Ruben Amorim’s team on their own patch, Dunk spoke confidently post-game.

He stated: "We're a different team than when we first came up. We used to just try and stay in the league and now we are competing.

“We have picked up some good results here but now we move on to the next one."

He also added on the game: "We started well and then lost a bit of shape and structure, allowed them to get the goal back but we reacted well and raised the intensity.

"We stepped off a bit too much in the first half but we picked up again in the second.

"It has been a frustrating period but it's nice to feel that winning feeling again. We want to be on a good run and back in a good position.

"We've had three massive games this week and three big wins."