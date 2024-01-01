Brighton boss Hurzeler welcomes March training return

Solly March has returned to training at Brighton.

The midfielder has recovered from a knee injury suffered last October.

Hurzeler said: “I am so happy that Solly is back.

“I think he went through a hard time, not only physically but also mentally.

“We try to be there for him, we try to support him.

“He had his first training sessions with the team. Not the whole training session but part of the training session.

“I think that was the right step in the right direction.”