Brighton boss Hurzeler: Rice deserved red

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler insists Declan Rice deserves his dismissal in their 1-1 draw at Arsenal.

Kai Havertz struck the opener for the Gunners, before Rice's 49th minute dismissal was followed by Joao Pedro's equaliser for Brighton.

Hurzeler later said, "In the end you are one man plus so you always want to win the game. We had chances on our side but Arsenal also had two big chances."

On the sending off, he continued: "First of all he shoots the ball away so it is a clear yellow card, it changes the momentum of the game.

"We started to control the game and then the goal happens out of nowhere. We didn't defend it well, the red card changed the game for sure. We wanted to win, we didn't do it so we have to be satisfied with the draw.

"There's still room for a lot of improvements. We try and go step-by-step."