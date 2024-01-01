Brighton boss Hurzeler: I have a lot of trust in Baleba

Tribal Football
Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba has been told he can shine in midfield this season.

The 20-year-old played 90 minutes in a 1-1 draw against Arsenal in the Premier League.

After Billy Gilmour left for Napoli, manager Fabian Hurzeler admits that Baleba will get more game time.

He stated on the 20-year-old: “I have a lot of trust in him, like every player.

“We have a big squad, we have a lot of competition in the squad.

“Nobody can rest and he has to be there in every training, improve in every training.

“It’s our way to give chances to young players, to improve them.

“Young players can only improve by being on the pitch. For Carlos, it was a great experience and he had a good game.”

