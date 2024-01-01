Brighton boss Hurzeler hoping injuries for defensive pair not serious

Tribal Football
Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler said he trusts his medical staff when it comes to player health.

The Albion are dealing with a lot of injury issues that have decimated their squad.

Speaking after a 3-2 win over Tottenham, Hurzeler stated his belief that his central defenders will soon be back in action.

Adam Webster and Jan Paul van Hecke both have problems at present.

The Albion head coach said: “We don’t know it yet. We have to do a scan and then we have a clear situation about him.

“But I completely trust my medical department and the. They will do a great job to bring these defenders back as quickly as possible.”

