Brighton boss Hurzeler: Baleba fast improving

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler is delighted with the early season form of Carlos Baleba.

The young midfielder is beginning to fulfil his potential at Falmer stadium.

Hurzeler said today: "I think he’s a great player, he's developing fast, improving fast, he's adapting to the ideas very quick, he understands it. Like I always said, he has so much potential.

"When we go really into detail, there's so many things where you can improve and our job is to help him, to give him this environment where he can improve.

"I have great staff. I have great experts who help him every day, my assistant coaches, my analysts that work with him individually, Andrew Crofts, also Max Lesser, my analyst, work with him almost every day, talk to him every day, and that's very important for young players, that they always get feedback and fast feedback after their performance.

"It's very important to find a balance when giving a player positive feedback, but also saying to him, ‘you have to improve this and that’. I think that's very important to not stagnate in your development, you have to always try to improve."