Brighton assistant coach Crofts delighted with Wales appointment

Brighton assistant coach Andrew Crofts is delighted joining Wales coach Craig Bellamy's backroom staff.

Crofts will be able to continue his role with Brighton while he works with Bellamy and Wales' players.

Advertisement Advertisement

"When the club said they would support me it meant a lot. It was something that I was really keen to do,” said Crofts.

“It makes me feel very proud. I have a big family in North Wales who will be so proud, especially my granddad and my dad who spent a lot of time up there.

“A couple of days after Craig Bellamy was announced in the head coach role he phoned me to see if I'd be interested and wow, what a feeling that was when Craig said he wanted me to work with him. There are feelings that you get in football not very often that are really special and you grab hold of them and this was one of those.

“He knows how much work I'll put into the job. Once I stopped playing I wanted to become the best coach I possibly could be and I think he knows that.”

Crofts also said, “Every player, every coach and every manager will tell you when you're in this business, your family come on that journey.

“I know they'll be coming to the Wales games in Cardiff with real excitement, especially my son. He goes to every Brighton game and is a massive fan, but he's already said, “Dad, We’ve got Turkey and I'm coming up to Cardiff.”’