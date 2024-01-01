Briggs gets to work in new Liverpool coaching job

Aaron Briggs has kicked off his new job at Liverpool.

Briggs is Liverpool's new first team individual development coach.

Liverpool U21 coach Barry Lewtas welcomed Briggs' input in training this week.

He told the club's website: "Obviously it's an opportunity for Aaron to see the younger boys as well. It's been a busy start to the season for our team and the first team.

"But opportunities like this just allows Aaron, not to put a face to the name because he knows who the players are, but getting to know players is really important."