Brentford boss Keith Andrews is clearly loving life at the club after their impressive 3-0 Premier League win over Chelsea on Friday (September 18).

Andrews, 46, has been a revelation since taking over at Brentford as they currently sit in third, undefeated with three draws and two wins from their first five Premier League games of 2026-27.

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Jaidon Anthony, Igor Thiago, and Fabio Carvalho secured a memorable three points against west London rivals Cheslea at the Gtech.

Speaking to Sky Sport after the game, Andrews was full of praise for his side’s performance.

On Igor Thiago's first league goal of the season: "I just don’t have too many concerns about him, I speak to him most days, pretty special relationship with him. It’s an amazing goal.

"It’s a calm finish considering he hasn’t notched in the league yet. His overall game tonight was sensational."

On their set piece opener: "In this day and age you have to be able to deal with every phase of the game, there’s a lot made of us around set pieces.

“I thought they were very respecting in the way they set up against us, they didn’t want to give Thiago any space, we had to earn the right to play, we had to be disciplined without the ball given the amount of talent they have and I thought we were very good tonight."

On Fabio Carvalho goal following ACL injury: "We’ve all been there with that injury, it’s dark days, he’s just a special soul. He’s a brilliant story.

“The way he sniffs out goals – he’s a goalscorer, he feels it. I’m so happy for him because he’s work so hard to get back into a good rhythm. I think you should enjoy it.

“There’s so many tough times and you have to enjoy the moments.

"I felt like there was something bubbling towards tonight and I have this unbelievable calm around our team because I trust them.

“I see a humility and hunger within the group and we can challenge each other. We have to continue to getting better in this league, the money teams are spending on players but that’s just on paper, what we do every day in training is pushing boundaries, be open with each other and continue to go on this journey and I’m loving the journey."