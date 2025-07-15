Brentford plan Ipswich raid to replace Mbeumo

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Brentford have identified a replacement for Bryan Mbeumo.

The Bees and Manchester United are said to have agreed a fee for the Cameroon striker, with method of payment only needing to be finalised.

Further fueling the reports of a deal being struck is Brentford lining up a move for Ipswich Town attacker Omari Hutchinson as a direct replacement.

The London Evening Standard says no formal contact has been made with relegated Ipswich, but Hutchinson is the player they see ready to fill the void once Mbeumo departs.

United are set to pay £63m for Mbeumo in the coming days. 

