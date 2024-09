Brentford midfielder Damsgaard happy with role in victory over Southampton

Brentford midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard was happy with his role in victory over Southampton.

Bees won 3-1, with Damsgaard twice securing intercepts to help create Brentford goals.

"We played a good game and created a lot of chances," he said.

"I tried to work hard and win some balls. We know they like to take some risks in their build-up play, so we knew there was an opportunity there.

"Today, we took those chances. The gameplan was good."