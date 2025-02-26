Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Brentford defender Van den Berg: Liverpool? I'd be lying if...
Brentford defender Sepp van den Berg admits he has ambitions to return to Liverpool.

Liverpool sold the Dutchman to the Bees last year.

Discussing the move, Van den Berg told Voetbal Primeur: "I had some conversations with (Arne) Slot. But before the preseason started I already indicated to the club that I wanted to leave and play minutes.

"I would be lying if I said I didn't dream of returning to Liverpool one day. I still think about that. But at the moment it was better for my career to take a different path and play a lot.

"I'm doing that now and it allows me to develop as well as possible."

The centre-back has played 25 competitive matches for the London club this season.

