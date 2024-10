Brentford defender Mads Roerslev has been called up by Denmark.

The uncapped fullback joins the Denmark squad for the Nations League clash with Switzerland.

Roerslev replaces the suspended Victor Kristiansen, of Leicester, for the tie.

The defender has managed just the one appearance for the Bees this season.

Now 25, Roerslev has been with Brenford since 2019.