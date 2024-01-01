Brentford captain Norgaard willing to listen to offers

Brentford captain Christian Norgaard admits he cannot rule out a move away.

The Denmark midfielder is inside the final year of his Bees deal.

He told ViaPlay: "It has been reasonably quiet. As we have talked about, we would like to listen to it if something concrete comes up, and otherwise I could also see myself extending my contract.

"I am really happy to be here, and I have helped drive this club and culture to a place where we are now about to start our fourth season in the Premier League. I think it's a win-win.

"If something exciting comes up, then we have to look at it, otherwise I'm ready to stay."