Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd and Malacia reach transfer agreement
Man City boss Guardiola welcomes Haaland's new contract; prepares for Ipswich and Delap
Napoli coach Conte pushed about replacing Kvara ahead of major Atalanta test
Chelsea make decision over Brighton target Adarabioyo

Brentford captain Norgaard: Liverpool currently best team in the world

Paul Vegas
Brentford captain Norgaard: Liverpool currently best team in the world
Brentford captain Norgaard: Liverpool currently best team in the worldTribalfootball
Brentford captain Christian Norgaard rates Liverpool as the best team in the world.

The Bees were beaten 2-0 by Liverpool yesterday via two injury-time goals from Darwin Nunez.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Denmark midfielder Norgaard said afterwards: "We want to analyse our performance and not always our results, so we have to take a lot of positive things from this match. 

"I think we played against the world's best team right now.

"We lose in overtime, so there are clearly positive things to bring, but of course there is also frustration in conceding so late."

Mentions
Premier LeagueNorgaard ChristianLiverpoolBrentford
Related Articles
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson: You can say Nunez doesn't score much, but...
Liverpool boss Slot highlights Elliott impact for win at Brentford
Liverpool boss Slot delighted with 2-goal Nunez: I never agreed he's not having good season