Brentford captain Norgaard: Liverpool currently best team in the world

Brentford captain Christian Norgaard rates Liverpool as the best team in the world.

The Bees were beaten 2-0 by Liverpool yesterday via two injury-time goals from Darwin Nunez.

Denmark midfielder Norgaard said afterwards: "We want to analyse our performance and not always our results, so we have to take a lot of positive things from this match.

"I think we played against the world's best team right now.

"We lose in overtime, so there are clearly positive things to bring, but of course there is also frustration in conceding so late."