Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson: You can say Nunez doesn't score much, but...

Paul Vegas
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker hailed the players' passion after their win at Brentford.

Darwin Nunez struck twice in injury-time for the 2-0 triumph.

Alisson later said, "We fight a lot and I believe we deserved the three points with the way we played. The opponent is really hard to play against with the way they mark, man for man, it is not easy. It is a great result for us."

On Nunez, he added: "This shows his quality and how important he is for this team.

"Sometimes we didn't win games because we cannot finish that way inside of the box, but today Darwin did really well not only with the goals but with his attitude and the way he fights for every ball.

"You can say he doesn't score too much this season, but he is working hard everyday."

