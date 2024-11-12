Brentford captain Norgaard: Frank destined for bigger things

Brentford captain Christian Norgaard can see manager Thomas Frank eventually taking charge of Denmark.

Norgaard has no doubts Frank is capable of managing a bigger club.

"Thomas is not finished being a club coach. He is happy where he is and is in a position to capitalise on the momentum he has created," said Norgaard.

"Every time a top club today lacks a coach, Thomas Frank is mentioned as one of the first.

"With the position that Thomas has built up, it will be a step down to become national coach right now. But I also know Thomas Frank so well that one day he wants to be national coach.

"There is enormous respect for the work he has done at Brentford. It is also no coincidence that he is the one sitting in the BBC studio during the European Championship and talking to Alan Shearer and Micah Richards.

"Thomas is being talked about very nicely, regardless of whether it is in the media or among former players.

"t must also be said that over a number of years he has now built a strong culture where Brentford has delivered steadily despite limited funds available. That's why I also think that Thomas will suddenly one day get a big coaching job.

"But he can wait to take that job until I have stopped at Brentford."