Brentford star Vitaly Janelt is confident Keith Andrews' side can clinch their goal of European qualification at the end of the 2026/27 season.

The Bees have picked up 17 points from their opening 11 Premier League games and head into the weekend clash trip to Manchester United in sixth in the table.

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However, Janelt believes they could be even higher in the rankings, as he looks to avoid the frustration of the final day from last season.

Brentford ended the 2025/26 campaign in ninth place and missed out on a UEFA Conference League place on goal difference to Brighton & Hove Albion.

"We have been some circumstances we didn't really want. But we've spoken about that internally and hopefully that's clear to everyone now.

"It's very difficult to play and to get points with 10 men in the Premier League. Of course it's possible, but it's very hard.

"We've also had two or three games when we've been in the lead and dropped points, which is a bit more disappointing.

"If we can be more consistent and hold on in those types of games, I think we could aim high this season."