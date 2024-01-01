Brentford boss Thomas Frank: Defeating Palace a lovely afternoon

The Bees won 2-1, with Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa scoring on the day.
Manager Frank later said: "I’m feeling unbelievable! We’re sitting here, in the sun, it’s a lovely Sunday afternoon, and we just got three points in the Premier League - there are very few things that can match that feeling.
“It was a tough game, against a good Crystal Palace side. The first 20 minutes, we started badly - or credit to Palace for starting well - then we grew back into the game, and got better and better; we scored an unbelievable goal."
Mbeumo also stated: “A win is always important, in every aspect. It just gives us a boost - but I want more.
"We need to have a good week, we go to Anfield next weekend, and we’ll see what we can do there.”
On Ivan Toney sitting out of the game, Frank added: "There's a lot going on around Ivan, with transfer rumours and transfer activity.
"That's why we took the decision to leave him out of the squad today."