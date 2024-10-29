Brentford boss Frank: We'll face Wednesday with full-strength team

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has revealed they will go all out in the Carabao Cup this week.

Frank is not going to rest too many players as they take on Sheffield Wednesday.

Advertisement Advertisement

Given Brentford can get into a cup quarter final, playing a lower league side is a chance they do not want to squander.

“The team news: everyone is available from the Ipswich game," Frank told reporters.

“The approach we'll take for this game is that we will go very strong and we will take this very seriously - I have said that from the beginning of the tournament.

“I don’t know if you’ll be surprised, but maybe you will when you see the line-up we put out there tomorrow. It will be a very strong team.

“We’ve got big respect for the competition, we’ve got big respect for Sheffield Wednesday.

“Danny Röhl has done a top job there - he actually came to see us around 18 months ago, when he was assistant manager of the German national team, and we had a good talk about football.

“What he did in terms of saving them last year and turning it around was more than impressive. And they’ve had a decent start to this season.

“Sheffield Wednesday is a massive club - they’re now building, they’re a well-structured team, they know what they want to do.

“I expect a difficult game. From our Championship days, one of my favourite players then was (Barry) Bannan, I think he’s a top player and we’ll need to close him down.

“He’s a top player. His left foot is remarkable and he can dictate any game. If we are not closing him down or not aware of him, he can cause us problems.”