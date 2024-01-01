Brentford boss Frank: Toney, Carvalho ready for Palace

Brentford boss Thomas Frank says Ivan Toney is ready for Sunday's clash with Crystal Palace.

Frank stated: "The fresh news is that he trained out there with a big smile on his face - he looks sharp, with a good attitude, and is available for Sunday.

"The main thing last season was that we had too many injuries. A lot of them are now in a good place - for example, Ben Mee and Keane Lewis-Potter will be available for selection on Sunday, which is a very good thing.

"Rico (Henry) and Aaron (Hickey) are the two other closest ones. They are also progressing well. Rico trained in the 11v11 today and destroyed the tactical plan because he ran straight through the defence of the team I had!

"Realistically, before the international break will be difficult for them to be involved in the squad. But let's see - I'm positive about Rico after today. It will be game by game after that.

"Hickey is back on the grass but is in the first part of some prep and passing."

On new signing Fábio Carvalho, he added: "He will be available for the team and for the squad. I'm pretty sure he will be involved in that.

"He has looked good in training; he is a very exciting player - I like the way he is on the half-turn, the way he drives with the ball, the way he sets up other players, the way he can also score goals. I think he has a lot of quality."