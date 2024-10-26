Ipswich boss McKenna proud despite defeat to Brentford: Incredible game

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna says they must be positive after their 4-3 defeat to Brentford.

The Bees edged a see-sawing classic, which saw Harry Clarke sent off for Ipswich on his Premier League debut.

McKenna later said: “It was an incredible game. It’s obviously a mixture of great pride in the performance on an individual level, on a team level.

“The quality, the resilience that we’ve shown through a really challenging week led to so many good things in the performance, and three goals away from home and could have had a couple more.

“But, of course, it’s extreme disappointment, devastation about the late goal that means that we don’t get any points for our efforts.

“Look, we always try and take the positives and I think we showed so many things today that were on the right track, that, to be honest, were back on the right track for us.

“We showed a real identity as a team from a mental point of view and from a tactical point of view and, although we didn’t get any points to show for it, I think it was a real step in the right direction, that if we show those things on a consistent basis, we’ll be competitive in the majority of games and we’ll have a chance to pick up points.”

Regarding the game’s key incidents, Brentford’s penalty and Clarke's dismissal, he added: “I really don’t want to talk about the decisions, to be honest. I talked about them last week. I think it’s another marginal decision that VAR gets in the middle of.