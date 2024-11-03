Brentford boss Frank: Fresh praise won't go to my head

Brentford boss Thomas Frank is happy with praise coming his way from peers.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted his admiration for the Dane's work.

Advertisement Advertisement

Frank told the Mirror: “Of course, it’s nice to get praise.

“It makes you feel good and it feeds the ego - and we all need to feed our egos.

“It’s good when you turn on the TV and people are saying nice things about you. I’m only human. So I might get a thought in my head if something sounds nice - but it only lasts for 10 seconds because I have to focus on the job I have and the things I can affect.

“If I wanted to leave, I’d be political and tell the world I was happy while behind the scenes I would be working to get away. But that’s not happening. If someone knocks on my door, then I will decide. There have been offers in the past that I've turned down because of what I have here.

“So I keep myself focused by telling myself to be confident but humble. If you don’t have belief in yourself, and you don’t back that up with hard work, then life can become extremely difficult - and that’s the same whether you are a football coach or a journalist.

“I’m a big believer in talking the talk and walking the walk. That means being consistent in my messages to the players and my behaviour, but also working hard myself every single day.

“But you never know what’s going to happen in the future. Will there always be enough inspiration, development, whatever, for me here? Maybe there will come a time when I just don’t find it interesting any more.

“We all grow and develop and perhaps I would like another challenge in the future. I’m a transparent and honest guy. I will see what the world brings to me and take it from there.”