Brentford boss Frank: England, Denmark rumours an honour

Brentford boss Thomas Frank admits being linked with Denmark is flattering.

The Dane is also being mentioned as a candidate for the England post.

Frank said, "All people in the world have an ego. I am able to control my ego, but of course interest is always nice. But I've also said I'm really happy at Brentford. It is probably one of the best clubs you can be a head coach at.

"But it is a great honour. I have also thought about my own country. It would of course be a huge honour with both jobs.

"I have thought that it might happen to my own country in the future. It's always about timing, and right now I'm happy at Brentford."