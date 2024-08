Brentford boss Frank: A lot of rumours around Toney

Brentford boss Thomas Frank concedes Ivan Toney is likely to be sold.

Toney was omitted for today's win against Crystal Palace amid transfer interest.

Advertisement Advertisement

After the 2-1 win, Frank said: "There's been a lot of things around Ivan with transfer rumours and activity. That is why he didn't feature today."

Asked if a move is close, he added: "No, there's things going on, but it is not potentially close.

"Let's see. I simply don't know."