Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs ready to battle it out for WAFCON glory

BREAKING: Alex Scott rejects Bournemouth contract offer

Bournemouth star Alex Scott.
Bournemouth star Alex Scott.Profimedia

Bournemouth star Alex Scott could be on his way out of the club this summer after rejecting a new contract a the Vitality Stadium.

Scott played a vital role in Bournemouth's first-ever European qualification at the back end of the 2025/26 Premier League season which has led to a growth in transfer interest in the England U21 international.

Advertisement
Advertisement

His current deal runs until 2028, but the Cherries have prioritised a fresh agreement with the 22-year-old as part of their summer plans, with Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United all monitoring his situation.

Arsenal reportedly saw a £50M offer rejected in June, with Bournemouth looking to bring in around £80M, based on his England teammates Elliot Anderson and Morgan Rogers both transferring for £100M+ in recent weeks.

Scott has not confirmed his desire to leave Bournemouth, but the former Bristol City schemer is looking to keep his options open, if the chance of playing in the UEFA Champions League comes up.

He is expected to head off on Bournemouth's preseason tour of Austria in the coming days with friendlies scheduled against St. Pauli and Augsburg.

Mentions
Premier LeagueAlex ScottBournemouthFootball transfers

Related Articles

Bournemouth in talks to sign Benfica defender Antonio Silva

Bournemouth sign Alvaro Rodríguez in £25.7m deal from Elche

Chelsea keen on Bournemouth's Alex Scott regardless of Enzo Fernandez future