BREAKING: Alex Scott rejects Bournemouth contract offer

Bournemouth star Alex Scott could be on his way out of the club this summer after rejecting a new contract a the Vitality Stadium.

Scott played a vital role in Bournemouth's first-ever European qualification at the back end of the 2025/26 Premier League season which has led to a growth in transfer interest in the England U21 international.

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His current deal runs until 2028, but the Cherries have prioritised a fresh agreement with the 22-year-old as part of their summer plans, with Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United all monitoring his situation.

Arsenal reportedly saw a £50M offer rejected in June, with Bournemouth looking to bring in around £80M, based on his England teammates Elliot Anderson and Morgan Rogers both transferring for £100M+ in recent weeks.

Scott has not confirmed his desire to leave Bournemouth, but the former Bristol City schemer is looking to keep his options open, if the chance of playing in the UEFA Champions League comes up.

He is expected to head off on Bournemouth's preseason tour of Austria in the coming days with friendlies scheduled against St. Pauli and Augsburg.