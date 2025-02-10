Branthwaite optimistic about Everton's clash with Liverpool as he recalls Goodison win

Defender Jarrad Branthwaite reflects on Everton’s last home clash with Liverpool ahead of Goodison Park’s final Merseyside derby on Wednesday.

The Reds, six points clear at the Premier League summit with a game in hand, aim to edge closer to a 20th league title.

However, memories linger of last season when Liverpool’s title hopes were dashed at Goodison.

“I think it was extra special that night, but we have had that winning feeling in the last three games (before Bournemouth), so that feeling we need to take into that game and have full belief that we can get a result,” Branthwaite replied to reporters.

“We have played against some top teams in the past four or five games; we have went head-to-head with them and picked up points, so we can do it. Like I say, we just need to dust ourselves down and go again.

“Wednesday is a massive game, and it is a game that I will look forward to, and I think everyone looks forward to. It is going to be tough, but we have done it before, so let's take confidence into this game and look forward to it.”