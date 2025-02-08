Everton boss Moyes positive about midfield trio in FA Cup defeat
Everton boss David Moyes drew positives from three of their midfielders after Saturday's FA Cup defeat at home to Bournemouth.
Charly Alcaraz struck a post, while Jack Harrison and Tim Iroegbunam again featured after long-term injury.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Moyes said: "We're going to need everybody to make sure that we get over the line. Unfortunately, we've got a few injuries but I thought these boys have given me a little bit of a feeling that there's something there.
"I thought Tim came on and did well. I thought Jack put in some great crosses which we've been waiting on. I thought Charly came on and did very well in the moments he had and it was good to have him.
"I thought he brought some energy. He had a great effort from a free-kick which hits the post."