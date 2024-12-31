Bournemouth set to sign American wonderkid for just £1M

Bournemouth are closing in on the signing of a teenage American defender.

The Premier League club are sealing a deal for DC United player Matai Akinmboni.

Per The Telegraph, the 18-year-old has flown into the UK to complete his medical.

Akinmboni will sign on the dotted line for a fee of £1M upfront plus add-ons.

The nephew of legendary former Ghanaian player Samuel Kuffour, Akinmboni will be hoping to follow in his family member’s footsteps.

He has already played 17 times for DC United in MLS, while he has played three United States Under-19 games as well.