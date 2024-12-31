Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City's Ederson to leave at the end of the season
Man Utd to bid for former Chelsea defender
Amorim: Man Utd must sell to buy; this club needs a SHOCK
Man Utd boss Amorim explains "brutal" Zirkzee hook

Bournemouth set to sign American wonderkid for just £1M

Ansser Sadiq
Bournemouth set to sign American wonderkid for just £1M
Bournemouth set to sign American wonderkid for just £1MAction Plus
Bournemouth are closing in on the signing of a teenage American defender.

The Premier League club are sealing a deal for DC United player Matai Akinmboni.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per The Telegraph, the 18-year-old has flown into the UK to complete his medical.

Akinmboni will sign on the dotted line for a fee of £1M upfront plus add-ons.

The nephew of legendary former Ghanaian player Samuel Kuffour, Akinmboni will be hoping to follow in his family member’s footsteps.

He has already played 17 times for DC United in MLS, while he has played three United States Under-19 games as well.

Mentions
Premier LeagueAkinmboni MataiKuffour SamuelBournemouthDC UnitedChampionshipFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Wolves set to bid for Millwall defender set for Premier League return
Plymouth and Rooney part ways: "The club is a special place"
Sheffield Utd teenager a major target for Liverpool as he continues to impress