Bournemouth striker Eli Junior Kroupi could leave the club next summer.

Kroupi has emerged on the transfer radar of several huge European clubs in recent months following his impressive 2025/26 campaign at the Vitality Stadium.

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The 20-year-old finally returned to action after a lengthy injury lay off at the end of October, with Marco Rose looking to ease him back into the squad, after the club held off transfer offers for him back in August.

As per reports from talkSPORT, French and European Champions PSG have reignited their previous interest in the former Lorient man, following season-ending injuries for Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Bournemouth are not actively looking to sell their star asset and they will not consider any bids in January.

If he returns to his previous level in the months ahead, a summer offer could be forthcoming from PSG, but the Cherries will demand £100 million.