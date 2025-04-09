Bournemouth's Christie to miss the rest of the season after successful groin surgery

Bournemouth midfielder Ryan Christie will miss the remainder of the season as he undergoes surgery on his groin.

The Scottish international was substituted early against Brighton and Ipswich Town due to a persistent groin injury, which has been affecting him for the majority of the season. The club has now confirmed that Christie has undergone a successful surgery to give him time to fully recover ahead of the start of the 2025/26 season.

"It was decided that surgery would be the best course of action for Ryan’s recovery, and he will return to the club’s Performance Centre to begin a process of rehabilitation.

"The club’s medical and performance staff will now work alongside Ryan throughout his recovery, with the full support of everyone at AFC Bournemouth.

"We would like to extend our best wishes to Ryan and look forward to seeing him back on the pitch."

Speaking recently, manager Andoni Iraola confirmed his star man would likely need to go under the knife before the end of the current campaign.

"Ryan’s situation is worrying because he has been dealing with a groin issue, the pubis, the abductor, a little bit of everything since the beginning of the season.

"He’s so honest and he wants to push, even with pain he has been playing, and he’s played very well for a lot of time.

“I think it’s a moment where his body is telling him that maybe it’s time."