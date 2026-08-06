Bournemouth reveal the signing of Juanlu Sánchez: We all dream of playing here...

Bournemouth have revealed Juanlu Sánchez from Sevilla as their latest signing this summer.

Sánchez joins António Silva, and Álvaro Rodríguez as the Cherries’ summer additions so far under new manager Marco Rose who replaced Andoni Iraola ahead of the new season.

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After the departure of Alex Jimenez to Fiorentina on loan, a player who is still under investigation by the FA, Bournemouth were in need of a talented fullback to fill the void.

In steps Sánchez who spoke to the club website about the move and how excited he is to get going in the English top flight in what is a big switch from La for the 22 year old.

“I am very happy, both for me and for my family. We had a lot of desire to come here and finally I can say that I am a player of Bournemouth.

"It's a very familiar club. I think it's a very positive club to continue to grow as a football player. The city, as little as I have seen, is wonderful. I think it's a very good place to continue to grow and grow.

"Everyone has a dream of playing in the Premier League. I think it's the best league in the world and we all dream of playing here.”

As per the BBC, Juanlu will cost an initial £9.4m, with a further £1.7m in add-ons in what is a fine piece of business for a player who is an Olympic gold medallist with Spain.

Juanlu can also play as a winger or wing-back which adds versatility for Rose’s side who will compete the UEFA Europa League in the 2026/27 season after finishing sixth in the Premier League last season.