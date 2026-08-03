Bournemouth plot second defensive arrival after Antonio Silva move

New Bournemouth boss Marco Rose is on course for a busy few weeks in the summer transfer market ahead of the 2026/27 Premier League season.

After replacing Andoni Iraola, Rose has been handed a hefty transfer budget to work with, as the Cherries prepare for their first-ever taste of European football.

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Former Real Madrid striker Alvaro Rodriguez has already landed on the south coast and Bournemouth beat several major European sides to complete a deal for Antonio Silva from Benfica.

Following Marcos Senesi's free transfer move to Tottenham, Bournemouth were in the market for a new centre-back, and £25M agreement for Silva was struck.

Rose is also on the hunt for a new right-back, following Alex Jimenez's loan switch to Serie A side Fiorentina, and reports from Sky Sports claim the club are closing in on Sevilla defender Juanlu Sanchez.

Sevilla need to offload players to ease their ongoing financial woes and a deal is place to pay £9.5M up front, plus a potential £1.7M in add-ons, while Sevilla retain a 10% sell-on clause over the Spain international.

Sanchez was previously a target for Everton to replace Seamus Coleman, but the Toffees opted against an offer, with the 22-year-old making over 100 appearances in his four years at Sevilla.