Bournemouth goalkeeper McKenna welcomes Scotland youth chance

Bournemouth goalkeeper Cal McKenna is happy being part of Scotland U19's friendly camp this week.

McKenna has earned a first call-up at this level.

He told afcb.co.uk: “It’s a really proud thing for me. Being around the players and the coaching staff, I’ve always really enjoyed it and it’s something to be proud of.

“Obviously, I would like to get some more 19s caps and then move to the under-21s and whatever else. It is always an honour.

“The past few years there have been very good goalkeepers like Craig Gordon and David Marshall, even Angus Gunn just now.

“These guys you look up to, they are there in front of you for a reason so you try to look at what they do and put it into your game.

“Obviously, we have Ryan Christie here who is in the senior squad for the national team.

“He said he’s been lucky to be at two Euros and that’s everything I would want to do. For a while we didn’t think we would ever get to a Euros or a major tournament but hopefully we can do it every time now.”