Bournemouth confirm successful surgery for Julian Araujo

Bournemouth have confirmed that right-back Julián Araujo has undergone successful surgery on his left thigh following a muscle injury sustained during the club’s pre-season tour in Austria.

The Mexican international will now return to Bournemouth, where he will begin his rehabilitation programme under the guidance and support of the club’s medical department.

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The Cherries will closely monitor his recovery as he works towards a return to action.

Araujo joined Bournemouth after making a name for himself in Europe and has become an important part of the squad.

The club has sent its best wishes to the defender and expressed confidence that he will make a full recovery ahead of his comeback.