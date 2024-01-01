Bournemouth coach Elphick: Southampton copped our best half of football

Bournemouth management were delighted seeing Evanilson score in Monday's 3-1 win against Southampton.

Evanilson, Dango Ouattara and Antoine Semenyo struck before halftime for the Cherries to take control of the game. Taylor Harwood-Bellis headed home a consolation for Saints after the break.

Cherries coach Tommy Elphick said afterwards: "It was a game we built up to be quite big beforehand, we've put in quite a few performances this season and not got the points we've deserved so far, so I think the first half was definitely a representation of what we've been doing in spells.

"The tide turned a little bit in the second half, but Southampton are a good team and a tricky team.

"I thought it was a real squad effort."

On Evanilson, he added: "He's a very different number nine to what we had last season. He plays in between centre-backs, he's very cute with his timing of runs, and I'm really pleased for him. He's been working really hard."