Chelsea plan second striker sale as Delap heads to Nottingham Forest

Chelsea are expected to be busy in the final days of the summer transfer window with several exits planned from Xabi Alonso's squad.

Former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is still keen on bringing Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City, but that deal would require a major stance shift on both sides.

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Liam Delap is on course to join Nottingham Forest in a deal that could be worth a club record fee of initially £45M plus £5M in add-ons.

Alonso wants to offload more unwanted players before the deadline and Spain U21 international Marc Guiu could follow Delap out the door in the coming days.

The former Barcelona attacker has also struggled to make an impact following his 2024 move from Catalonia, with no Premier League goals scored, and he wants to move on search of first team football.

A return to LaLiga has been suggested by the club, with Chelsea preferring a loan to a sale, as they look to match the €6M spent on him three years ago.