Bournemouth boss Iraola: We must cope without Semenyo

Bournemouth will have to prepare for the possibility of missing several key players in coming games.

The Cherries saw Ryan Christie get his fifth booking of the season against Brentford, which kept him out of the game against Brighton last weekend.

They will now be without Antoine Semenyo when they take on Wolves due to suspension.

Lewis Cook, Justin Kluivert and Marcos Senesi are now in danger of a similar fate, as they have four bookings already this term.

“Every team has injuries, has suspensions,” manager Andoni Iraola said after the Brighton game.

“We will miss now Ant, that is also a big miss.

“I don't know if everyone has finished healthy or not. We'll see tomorrow, but we will have to adapt, I think for sure every team is adapting.”