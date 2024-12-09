Tribal Football
Bournemouth boss Iraola: We deserved win at Ipswich

Ansser Sadiq
Bournemouth boss Iraola: We deserved win at Ipswich
Action Plus
AFC Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola believed that his team deserved to win against Ipswich Town.

The Cherries were victorious away from home, getting a 2-1 success late in the contest.

However, they were 1-0 down before subs Enes Unal and Dango Ouattara got them a dramatic win.

“I think it was a game that definitely we didn't deserve to lose,” the Spaniard said post-game. 

“I think we missed, especially first half, clear chances to score and we had at the beginning of the second half also some moments where we were pushing.

“You don't score the goal and probably you start thinking it's not going to be our day today, maybe.

“But I think the subs especially the finishing product of them has been the decisive thing.”

 

Premier LeagueBournemouthIpswich
