Bournemouth boss Iraola on victory at Ipswich: I didn't think it was our day

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola was delighted with his players after victory at Ipswich.

The Cherries came from 1-0 down to win 2-1 after scoring twice in the final minutes.

Iraola later said, "We definitely didn't deserve to lose, we had great chances but just failed to take them, especially in the first half. Even in the second half we had momentum from the beginning. You start to think it's not your day but luckily we took them in the end.

"The subs gave us the end product that we were missing. We were arriving in the right places but just not finishing.

"They finished well, we were almost in desperation mode at that point. We didn't have much structure and it was just about trying to get something."

On whether he is looking at the top four, Iraola added: "I don't think we have to look at the standings, it's too early. The most important thing is trying to win and then we see how many points we can get by the midway point."