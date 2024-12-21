Bournemouth boss Iraola wants more from Unal: Goals not the most important

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola admits he wants more from Enes Unal.

The striker has struck twice in the past two games, but is still battling for a start ahead of Sunday's clash with Manchester United.

Iraola said: “I think every player has the aspiration and fights to start the next game.

“It's true that you asked me about Enes.

“He's not starting a lot of games, but he's almost playing every game.

“Now he's playing more from the bench.

“I'm very happy for him because he's someone who trains very well. He pushes every day to improve, to maximise his minutes.

“I'm very happy that he has scored last two games, but I'm also very happy with Evanilson, I think he's playing very well lately.

“It's difficult decisions that I have to make, but it's my job and I hope I take the right decision, not only against United, we also have to think we have a week where we play three games next week and I hope, the more players available the better so we can have the right to choose.”

Iraola also said: “I don't make the decision because they score goals or not.

“I put the players that I think they will make us play better in the game.

“Not the forwards, not the wingers, not, I don't know, a centre back arrives, scores a goal. Maybe he has been playing very bad and a goal doesn't change anything.

“We look at more than the goals.”