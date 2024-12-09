Bournemouth boss Iraola offers Adams update

Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams should be back to face West Ham in the coming week.

The Premier League club had to do without the American for a 2-1 win over Ipswich Town.

Adams was a surprise absence, but coach Andoni Iraola confirmed it was due to a lack of fitness.

Asked about the Dec 16 game with West Ham, Iraola told the Daily Echo: “I hope so.

“I think the other day, probably the plan was not to put him 90 minutes, but it's true that he was playing very well.

“We were winning 1-0 and I prioritise probably the points in that moment. But he finished the game with cramps everywhere.

“Cramps not just in one place, cramps everywhere.

“He has played two 90s after a lot of months without almost playing a full game. So he was really dead these days and it didn't make any sense to force him today.

“I hope we can recover for West Ham.”

