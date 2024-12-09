Bournemouth boss Iraola offers Adams update
The Premier League club had to do without the American for a 2-1 win over Ipswich Town.
Adams was a surprise absence, but coach Andoni Iraola confirmed it was due to a lack of fitness.
Asked about the Dec 16 game with West Ham, Iraola told the Daily Echo: “I hope so.
“I think the other day, probably the plan was not to put him 90 minutes, but it's true that he was playing very well.
“We were winning 1-0 and I prioritise probably the points in that moment. But he finished the game with cramps everywhere.
“Cramps not just in one place, cramps everywhere.
“He has played two 90s after a lot of months without almost playing a full game. So he was really dead these days and it didn't make any sense to force him today.
“I hope we can recover for West Ham.”
- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play