Bournemouth boss Iraola frustrated for Fredericks

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola admits to having a tough time with one issue last season.

The Spanish coach conceded that he struggled to help Ryan Fredericks during his injury-ravaged season.

The 31-year-old did not play at all last season due to various issues throughout the campaign.

He arrived in 2022, but only played 12 times for the club and is now a free agent.Discussing the full-back, Iraola told the Daily Echo: “For me, it is the most difficult situation probably I have had to manage, because he hasn’t trained with us for any single session.

“I have seen him a lot of times outside, working alone, with Charlie (Moore, rehabilitation coach).

“But he hasn’t been able to finish training with us.

“I think he has had some setbacks and it is always very difficult, because for sure it is frustrating for him.

“It is another six or seven weeks, then he will try and start. When he tries to push, he goes back.

“It has been really difficult for him and for me also, because I cannot help him.

“If he starts training with you then yes, but from the outside, it is difficult to help him.”