Bournemouth boss Iraola confirms Hill setback

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola admits James Hill is their latest injury absentee.

A hamstring injury for the defender will see him miss for "three to four weeks".

The manager said,  “Yes, he's injured.

“It's a muscle injury. It's not a big one but three, four weeks, I suppose, he's going to be out.” 

Asked for an update on Luis Sinisterra, James Tavernier and Adam Smith, Iraola also told the Daily Echo: “Those are the ones that we expect that the first ones to come with us, but they are still not there.

“Yes, there are some that will start doing things with the group, but we will go managing day by day.

“Sometimes there are exercises they can do. There are others they cannot do and we go managing them.

“But it's true that they are getting closer. They have to get closer and I hope we can recover some for the next games.” 

