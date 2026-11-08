Bournemouth beat Ipswich to further extend impressive winning run under Marco Rose

After starting the Premier League season without a victory in six (D3, L3), Marco Rose’s Bournemouth have now won eight in a row in all competitions, defeating Ipswich Town 2-1 to make it five league visits to Portman Road unbeaten (W2, D3).

Ipswich came into the match with seven points accrued at Portman Road, a tally that already equalled their last top-flight campaign, and the early signs were positive for the hosts.

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However, any fledgling momentum quickly disappeared in the fifth minute when Evanilson dispossessed goalkeeper Christian Walton and rolled it into an empty net with a no-look finish, becoming the first Cherries player to score in five successive Premier League appearances after 15 without a goal.

The visitors almost doubled their lead moments later, thanks in large part to a bursting Rayan run down the flank, but Marcus Tavernier couldn't adjust quickly enough before Walton smothered the ball.

Clear-cut chances were in short supply for the remainder of the half, though three yellow cards brandished in the same minute perfectly underlined the competitiveness on display.

Match stats Flashscore

Fans were still making their way back to their seats when Bournemouth extended their advantage after the restart, with the ball breaking for Ryan Christie, whose shot across goal was heading wide before striking the unfortunate Leif Davis at chest height.

The game was almost put beyond Ipswich when Evanilson sent a dangerous looping cross to the back post while on the stretch, yet James Hill was unable to head on target.

That gave the hosts a route back into the contest, and with 17 minutes to go, they halved the deficit when Steve Cook brought down Abdoul Ouattara in the box, allowing Jack Clarke to slot home from the spot.

No side had recovered more than Ipswich’s eight Premier League points from losing positions, but a pair of curling Julio Enciso free-kick attempts were as close as they came to snatching a point.

Momentum Flashscore

As a result, the Tractor Boys are now winless in four Premier League encounters (D2, L2).

Defeat leaves them 14th, four points behind seventh-placed Bournemouth, who end a six-game winless run against newly-promoted teams (D5, L1) with a fourth straight Premier League win - the first time they have achieved that feat in the same season since December 2023.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Evanilson (Bournemouth)