Bournemouth appoint Kurth as assistant head coach

Kurth, who has worked with the team during pre-season, will reunite with head coach Marco Rose after the pair previously spent two and a half years together at RB Leipzig between 2022 and 2025.
The former defensive midfielder began his coaching career with Magdeburg before progressing through Leipzig’s academy, where he managed the Under-17 and Under-19 teams.
Kurth enjoyed a successful spell alongside Rose at Leipzig, helping the club win the DFB-Pokal in 2022/23 and the German Super Cup in 2023.
With a football philosophy built around high-intensity pressing, quick transitions and aggressive attacking play, he is expected to play an important role in Rose’s coaching staff at Bournemouth.