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Bournemouth appoint Kurth as assistant head coach

Bournemouth appoint Kurth as assistant head coach
Bournemouth appoint Kurth as assistant head coachČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Maximilian Koch

AFC Bournemouth have confirmed the appointment of Marco Kurth as the club’s new assistant head coach ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Kurth, who has worked with the team during pre-season, will reunite with head coach Marco Rose after the pair previously spent two and a half years together at RB Leipzig between 2022 and 2025.

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The former defensive midfielder began his coaching career with Magdeburg before progressing through Leipzig’s academy, where he managed the Under-17 and Under-19 teams. 

Kurth enjoyed a successful spell alongside Rose at Leipzig, helping the club win the DFB-Pokal in 2022/23 and the German Super Cup in 2023.

With a football philosophy built around high-intensity pressing, quick transitions and aggressive attacking play, he is expected to play an important role in Rose’s coaching staff at Bournemouth.

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Kurth MarcoMarco RoseBournemouthRB LeipzigPremier League

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